Cirque du Soleil fans get second chance to enjoy a show from the comfort of your sofa





IF you missed out on last week’s Cirque du Soleil online show, then you get another chance on Friday. Cirque du Soleil fans will get second chance to enjoy a show from the comfort of your very own sofa.

The Montreal-based circus company has launched Cirque Connect, where the public can tune in for weekly performances. Every Friday, until further notice, Cirque du Soleil is offering the public the opportunity to watch 60-minutes of some of its most awe-inspiring moments.

The next act will take place on Friday 3rd April. This week’s show will feature performances from Cirque du Soleil Amaluna, VOLTA and Bazzar.

The show will take place at 9pm (CET) across Europe, 8pm (GMT) in the UK, or 3pm (EST) in the US.

Simply log onto: cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect to watch. Enjoy!



