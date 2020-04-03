China Is Aiding Spain’s Coronavirus Battle With Ultrasound Machine Donations





A CHINESE company has donated and delivered portable ultrasound systems to health care facilities across Spain in the fight against Covid-19.

SonoScape was founded in 2002 in Shenzen, and is regarded as one of the world’s leading ultrasound equipment producers.

The company has a donated a portable ultrasound unit to the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid, where, before the Covid-19 outbreak, it had been providing pulmonology ultrasound training.

SonoScape says that the fast-growing number of Covid-19 patients means urgent demand for reliable and easy-to-use medical devices.

The SonoScape team has worked around the clock and delivered dozens of X3 portable units to the makeshift hospital at Madrid’s IFEMA convention centre, for the monitoring and treatment of patients.





The company said, in a statement, that it is sparing no effort to stand in solidarity with its colleagues, customers, and worldwide partners.

It added that is proud to have kept its employees safe, whilst providing support to frontline health workers.



