Catalan Researchers Discover Drug that Prevents Virus Causing Covid-19





Catalan researchers have helped to discover a drug that is capable of blocking the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that leads to the Covid-19 disease.

As part of an international study, scientists from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia, or IBEC, found that the potential treatment was effective in mini-kidneys generated from human stem cells.

Using these organoids generated by bioengineering techniques, the researchers deciphered how the SARS-CoV2 virus interacts and infects human kidney cells. In addition, the scientists also managed to validate a therapy able to substantially reduce the viral load of covid-19.

“The use of human organoids allows us to test in a very agile way the treatments that are already being used for other diseases or that are close to being validated.

“When time is short, these 3D structures dramatically reduce the time we would spend trying a new drug on humans,” said Núria Montserrat, who heads the IBEC research team.





The newfound treatment is ready to be tested on 200 patients that have been diagnosed with Covid-19.



