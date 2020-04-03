BREAKING US NEWS: NY mourns 562 more Covid-19 deaths in just 24 hours, taking new total to 2,935





NEW YORK’S death toll from Covid-19 (coronavirus) has soared by 562 in just 24 hours, with the total number of deaths jumping from 2,373 to 2,935.

In a news conference today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will “sign an executive order allowing the state to redistribute ventilators and medical supplies from institutions that don’t need them now to medical facilities in parts of the state that do”.

Any supplies taken “will be returned or those institutions reimbursed”, confirmed Cuomo “I’m not going to be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state somewhere else.”

New York’s hospitals are desperate for ventilators as the number of coronavirus cases climbs, with more than 102,000 cases and 2,935 deaths reported across the state, on Friday morning. Of those deaths, 562 people died in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

More than 245,658 Americans are now infected with the disease across the US, and over 6,000 people have died. All states except for Wyoming have reported coronavirus deaths. Although President Donald Trump said he did not plan to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, it appears that most states have, apart from Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.





Top US health experts urge “aggressive social distancing measures” across all states as they predict at least 100,000 deaths from the disease.



