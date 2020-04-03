BREAKING: UK Death Toll at 3,605 after 684 More Deaths





THE UK has announced 684 more deaths from coronavirus, with the total now standing at 3,605.

The number is a record one-day high – this has been the case almost every day this week, with each day since Tuesday announcing more victims than the last.

Yesterday there were a record 569 new fatalities announced by the Department of Health and today’s statistics show a rise 20 per cent larger.

The new numbers mean the number of people dead from Covi-19 in the UK has risen five-fold in a week, from just 759 last Friday, March 27.



