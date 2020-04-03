BREAKING: Sainsbury’s Bans Couples from Shopping Together to Cut Queue Lengths





Sainsbury’s have banned couples from shopping together, in order to shorten the queues forming at their stores.

TO combat the coronavirus crisis, Sainsbury’s have stated that if more than one adult arrives at one of its stores, staff will ask the group to choose who goes inside to shop, with the others having to wait outside.

Bosses added that people with children who cannot be left at home will be allowed inside the store.

It is the latest measure to control social distancing and to cut down on the population inside the store itself.

In a letter to customers, Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe wrote: “From today, we are asking everyone to please only send one adult per household to our shops.





“This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores.

“Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait.





“Children are of course welcome if they are not able to stay at home.”