BREAKING NEWS: Spain set to make face masks COMPULSORY to combat Covid-19





THE Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa has just hinted that the government is considering making face masks compulsory for Spain’s population in a bid to combat Covid-19 (coronavirus).

We are “very probably” going to recommend the general use of face masks for the whole of Spain’s population, stated Illa. “We are studying the measures right now and how to implement this.”

He added that he could not provide more information just yet, but confirmed that the government is seriously considering the matter, along with extending the lockdown until April 26. Spain’s President, Pedro Sanchez, is expected to get the lockdown extension approved in parliament tomorrow.

The toughened measures follow the country’s soaring deaths and increasing new number of Covid-19 cases. Spain registered 932 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll now hovering at 10,935, making it the second country in the world with the most coronavirus-related deaths, after Italy.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease in Spain also jumped to 117,710, overtaking Italy to become the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases, after the US.



