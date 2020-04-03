BREAKING NEWS: Scottish First Minister announces further deaths and Covid-19 cases





Nicola Sturgeon has announced a further 46 deaths from the Coronavirus bringing the total in Scotland to 172.

THE number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen from 399 to 3,000, and she also reiterated that the strict restrictions in force across Scotland are absolutely necessary for bringing the number of infections and deaths down.

And she said the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients being admitted to intensive care will continue to rise for at least the next two to three weeks.

To tackle the expected influx of patients, she said the number of ICU beds for such patients will be increased to 500 within the next week.

Addressing MSPs at Holyrood, the First Minister said: “I know the last 10 days have not been easy for anyone, indeed that is a massive understatement, but overwhelmingly people across the country have been doing the right thing.





“That is not unexpected but it is heartening and it will continue to be crucial in weeks to come.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “We are now at the stage of this epidemic, as we expected to be, when the number of cases is rising rapidly.





A total of 110,000 letters have been sent out by Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, these contain information about the virus itself, what to do if you think are infected, etc.