BREAKING NEWS: Russian Covid-19 Task Forces announce an end to ALL rescue flights for its Citizens starting tomorrow

RUSSIA has put all international flights on hold – this time without any exceptions – starting April 4 in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

This would mean that Russians who still remain abroad, and foreigners looking to leave the country, won’t be able to return home until the ban is lifted.

A message was received from the Russian aviation agency, Rosaviatsia. An unnamed official clarified to Tass that the ruling cancelled passenger flights, including those evacuating Russian citizens from other countries. The ban was later confirmed to RBC by at least two airlines. None of the publications indicated that cargo or private flights will be affected by the measure.