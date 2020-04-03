BREAKING NEWS: Newly Qualified ‘Healthy’ NHS nurse, 36, dies after contracting COVID-19





Areema Nasreen qualified as a staff nurse in January last year after starting as a housekeeper at her hospital 16 years ago.

A 36-year-old NHS nurse, who was believed to have no underlying health issues, has died after contracting coronavirus.

The mother-of-three developed symptoms of coronavirus on March 13, including body aches, high temperature and then a cough.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 a week later and a doctor at the hospital said her condition “deteriorated very quickly”, it is understood her family believed she had pulled through the worst of the illness and was on course to make a recovery.

In a tribute to her posted on Facebook, her friend Rubi Aktar said: “My beautiful best friend Areema Nasreen has just passed away. My heart is broken. She fought and fought but Allah decided to take her.

“She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.



