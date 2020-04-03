BREAKING NEWS: Health Secretary Matt Hancock asks Big Industry to step in and ramp up production of coronavirus test kits





Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the Government is “setting the goal” for 100,000 Covid-19 tests a day by the end of April and is asking the Pharmaceutical and ‘Big Industries’ to step up to the plate and ramp up the production of test kits.

The health secretary set out his ‘five pillar’ strategy to achieve a ‘significant’ increase in testing following criticism of the government. He warned that carrying out 100,000 Covid-19 tests per day in England by the end of April would be a ‘herculean task.’

It was also revealed by the NHS that the first death of someone diagnosed with the virus actually happened in February – one week before previously thought.





Meanwhile, another 569 people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus – bringing the total number of deaths to 2,921, the statistics also revealed more insight into the age profile of the patients with 52 per cent of those who have died were aged over 80.

Testing is seen as vital in tracking the virus and giving the UK hope of ending the current lockdown, but opposition parties and some experts expressed scepticism and called for more detail.



