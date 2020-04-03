Benidorm Local Police officer beats the virus





THE first Covid-19 patient to leave the IMED Levant hospital’s intensive care unit was a Local Police officer from Benidorm.

Initially admitted to Villajoyosa hospital, the officers who is in his 40’s was transferred to the private clinic when his conditioned worsened, Local Police sources told the local Spanish media.

The same sources revealed that although the officer is prone to occasional respiratory problems, doctors decided a week later that he could again breathe unaided.

Kept under observation for the following days, he was finally discharged from hospital on April 2.

The ambulance taking him from the hospital was escorted by patrol cars with blaring sirens and he was met by an ovation of cheers and applause as he entered his house.





“We are all so proud of this officer’s recovery,” said Francisco Angel Gonzalez, from the SPPLB union that represents Benidorm’s police, firefighters and municipal employees.



