Benidorm extends disinfection campaign





BENIDORM’S municipal street cleaning will disinfect entrances to buildings when requested by property-owners’ associations.

This includes porticos, external patios and doorways and will continue without any direct charge throughout the coronavirus crisis, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

This applies only to communal zones that are not affected by lockdown regulations but excludes gardens, swimming pools, sports courts and children’s play areas.

“Even before the official lockdown we have been disinfecting public spaces and are doing so 24 hours a day,” Perez said. “But as the population’s confinement continues we have extended this to include private areas of communal use.”







