BA Continues Flying to Gibraltar for the immediate future





WITH the border between Gibraltar and Spain effectively closed except for those cross border workers with residences in Spain and for limited importation of supplies, Gibraltar relies on its airport for a number of reasons.

Flights to the UK on easyJet are suspended and there are no flights to Morocco, so the Gibraltar government has been anxious to ensure that British Airways still provide a service and after considerable discussion they have been successful.

With effect from April 9, BA will operate four flights a week between the Rock and London Heathrow and this will extend into May, although some changes in the schedule may occur.

Gibraltar Airport does suffer from strong cross winds and from time to time, aircraft have to divert and it has not been revealed as yet whether they will be able to land at Malaga Airport as they have in the past before the lockdown.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said, “I am delighted that we have been able to agree that British Airways will continue operating to Gibraltar providing a lifeline to our community and those around Gibraltar, not only for those people that need to travel for essential purposes, but to ensure the carriage of persons and goods which may be vital to the current crisis as well as mail, cargo, courier services and other items that are crucial at this time. This is a great result for Gibraltar at this challenging time.”



