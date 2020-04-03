100-Year-Old Woman in Spain’s Asturias Beats Coronavirus!





A 100-year-old woman has become the first patient with Covid-19 to receive the all clear from the Universitario San Agustin de Aviles Hospital.

THE Ministry of Health of the province has reported that she is now part of the 135 cured patients in the Asturias region. Within this demographic is also a 95-year-old man who, after spending 12 days in the hospital, returned back to the elderly home which he lived in.

Asturias has resisted 1,384 positive cases of coronavirus and the number of fatalities has risen to 69, a further 76 patients are still in the Intensive Care Unit and another 309 are on the hospital floors.