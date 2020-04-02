Whilst you’re at home- With Nicole King of Marbella Now!





We appreciate you keeping in contact with Marbella Now as between us we’ll get messages across to our international community of mutual interest that are also reliable.

This week’s show #MN256 started off with our British Consul Charmaine Arbouin. As many of you will know she is also a foreign resident and mother, so always enlightening to hear her viewpoint from both the diplomatic and parental perspective. We will also chat with Estelle “Physio” Mitchel of The Bodyworks Health Clinic, still attending patients on-line, including myself! Very reassuring to know that help and a sympathetic ear are just a phone call or click away.

Oscar Calleja who runs the kids’ football camps shares an incentive by the Rotary Club of San Pedro to help distribute virtual and physical facemasks as a show of solidarity.

We catch up with Jesper Sanderson, President of the Costa Press Club to get his insights from behind the scenes according to the local the media. It’s an honour to also welcome back Bijan Arta, filmmaker, scientist and from everything I know and have seen over the years, an exemplary human being.

We join Lily Van Tongeren a Triple-A Marbella volunteer at her home in Elviria with her husband, cats and dogs, having made it back from Holland just before the borders closed. We also chat with Veronica Malka who has grown up here in Marbella but now lives and works in the UK and is one of Calyco (interview #MN253).





Charo Van Hulst is still working from home to continue with encouraging local companies to support the Butterfly Children Charity and thanks to meeting Ali Parandeh in #MN251 we introduce Naim Haghighi and Hasham Attalla, both encouraging us in their individual ways to go with the flow, feel the love and live the moment, a perfect message to lead us into the weekend.

Last week’s shows were particularly significant, starting off with Tom Burns of Age Concern Marbella San Pedro where we are consolidating all information via their Helpline Tel +34 689 355 198 for those who are more vulnerable, isolated and for the volunteers who want to help them – PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION.





Kara Jaye Karadas of The Boardwalk is delivering home-cooked meals to the elderly as well as offering home delivery to the rest of us – place your order now for a Traditional Sunday lunch as they sell out fast!

Other dynamic guests include Michel Euesden, owner of The Euro Weekly News and active community member, Masha Malka, author of The One Minute Coach and celebrated speaker, Tiana Feichter Moskalemko who runs international language schools and organises exchanges for Russian students and found herself ousted from her hotel and stranded in Marbella.

We also bring you a fun shopping spree sent to us by Sam Ho Photography and chat with Chris Long, Principal of The English International College, sharing the experience so far of running the entire school on line whilst being a stay at home dad.

