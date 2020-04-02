Watch memorable rock performances that can be seen for free on YouTube during the Lockdown in Spain





IF you are a lover of music then you are in for a treat as there are so many rock performance musical moments to be watched for free on YouTube with a short history describing the magical moments before and after the shows.

Joey and Johnny Ramone went 20 years without speaking, one was progressive and the other ultra-conservative.

A character incompatibility that grew when the guitarist (Johnny, the strict one) began to date the singer’s ex-girlfriend (Joey, the viva la virgen). But The Ramones kept playing night after night.

On the street they hated each other, but on stage they all had the same mission: to knock out the audience with their overwhelming punk. The stage either made the bands great or forced them to retreat. All the shows collected in these videos were live music performances, unforgettable moments in rock history.





Lynyrd Skynyrd: the most epic ‘Free Bird,’ three months before the tragedy, probably the best rock band in the southern United States. And the most epic video-recorded version of his classic Free Bird.

It’s almost 12 minutes long, but there are so many visual and sound points that they become short. It is a concert at the Oakland Coliseum Stadium, packed with 60,000 people, all white, most of whom will be over 60 today and vote for Trump!





Look at the iconography, the number of flags of the United States. But the girls are in the music, in a colossal Free Bird, with those guitar solos (from minute six) with which the air guitar was born.

Perhaps it is surprising how many teenage girls are seen in the stadium, and it is that in the 60’s and 70’s the fan phenomena were male rockers. And another: the singer, Ronnie Van Zant, wears a Neil Young t-shirt, a nod to the controversy that they lived with the Canadian (but that’s another story).

Three months after this concert an airplane accident split the band: three members of the group (including Van Zant), the manager and the two pilots died.

The Ramones: in his cave at the CBGB in 1977

From The Ramones in the club where they started, the slimy New York CBGB. It was 1977 and as Joey Ramone says on the recording they are about to release their third album, Rocket to Russia.

In eight minutes the quartet fits four songs, which played until the end of their days: Blitzkrieg Bop, Sheena is a Punk Rocker, Beat On the Brat and Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue. The public is mostly female and they, with their skinny jeans and leather jackets, rock and roll history. At that time, Joey (voice) and Johnny (guitar) no longer spoke and didn’t for 30 years!

The list goes on, take a look and enjoy, there will be more to follow tomorrow.