Vulnerable Toddler Waves at Dad Through Window in Powerful Image





A mother has shared an emotional and powerful image of her vulnerable toddler waving at her dad through a window.

THE image was shared to highlight the importance of self isolation, especially for those considered highly vulnerable to Covid-19.

Emmie Gizatullin from Colchester, Essex, was born with a one in a million genetic condition called Kniest Dysplasia, which is the rarest form of dwarfism.

The charming toddler went into isolation earlier this week, alongside her mother Hannah, 40, and her brother Adam, 11, to try and ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmie is very vulnerable to infections and illnesses, while she also struggles with breathing – so any virus that affects the lungs could be fatal.





Her father Marat, 49, is a fork lift driver and is still required to go to work. The family decided it would be safest to isolate from him at Hannah’s mothers house until things return to normal.

The loving father still visits the family every day through the window, which Emmie always looks forward to.



