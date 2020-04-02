Virtual tours of America’s national parks from the comfort of your sofa during Covid-19 lockdown





Google Earth is offering the chance to see the best of America from the comfort of your living room during lockdown, having launched virtual tours of 31 of the country’s spectacular national parks.

THE aim of virtual tours is to provide an escape for people following government guidelines to stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

While being virtually whisked away to incredible destinations on the other side of the globe, you can visit the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite and Death Valley, and watch the alligators of the Everglades and the rock salt basins.