Violators of Coronavirus Lockdown measures warned of ‘Shoot to Kill’policy

Violators of coronavirus lockdown measures could be shot for causing trouble

‘Shoot them dead’ – Philippine leader says he will not tolerate lockdown violators.

 

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte has warned violators of coronavirus lockdown measures they could be shot for causing trouble and said abuse of medical workers was a serious crime that would not be tolerated.

In a televised address, Duterte said it was vital everyone cooperates and follows home quarantine measures, as authorities try to slow the contagion and spare the country’s fragile health system from being overwhelmed.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered about half the country’s population to stay home for the next month in a drastic bid to curb the rising number of new coronavirus cases.

The Philippines has recorded 96 coronavirus deaths and 2,311 confirmed cases, all but three in the past three weeks, with infections now being reported in the hundreds every day.

“It is getting worse. So once again I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen,” Duterte said late on Wednesday.


“My orders to the police and military … if there is trouble and there’s an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.”

“Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you.”


A volunteer disinfects a vehicle driving down a road in Manila after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of Covid-19 coronavirus infections.



