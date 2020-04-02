US Economy Crumbling as 6.6 Million People Apply for Unemployment Benefits Last Week





More than 6.6 million people in the United States applied for unemployment benefits last week, accord to the latest official figures.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a brutal effect on the American economy, with 3.3 million people filing for unemployment in the week prior to the figures reaching 6.6 million – the total hitting 9.9 million is just two weeks.

-- Advertisement --



As reports emerged of long line at unemployment offices, busy phone lines and crashed websites across the US, the federal labor department said Thursday that a new record number of people sought benefits after losing their jobs in the week ending 27 March.

With large parts of the US now on lockdown, millions working in retail, restaurants, travel, hotels and leisure industries have lost their jobs and the losses are spreading.

The climbing numbers have resulted in economists predicted a potential figure of 20 million jobs lost by the end of April.





“We are at the mercy of the virus,” said William Rodgers, former chief economist at the US Department of Labor.



