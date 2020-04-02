UK couple stranded in Fuerteventura due to COVID19 shutdown appeal for help getting home





A DORSET couple are facing their fourth week stranded in the Canary Islands, with no sign of being able to return home.

John, 76, and Sue Goymer, 65, flew to Fuerteventura for a 16 day holiday on March 5.

Their flight home on March 21 was cancelled due to coronavirus and they rebooked for April 1. This flight was also cancelled and as yet, no other flights have been offered to them.

The couple told Dorset Echo they are stranded in a chalet in Caleta de Fuste, isolated there until a rescue flight is laid on by the Government.

They said they are stranded, unable to speak the language, and frightened for the future.

Sue, a retired NHS healthcare assistant, said he has cried, laughed and been angry, but “it hasn’t changed anything”.





“We have no idea when we are coming home.”

After nine hours waiting in an airport hoping to board one of the two Easyjet rescue flights on March 19, they were turned away.





And they are particularly concerned about what will happen if they become infected with coronavirus.

Retired builder, John, suffers from type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and has high blood pressure, and his wife has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and fibromyalgia.

John said they are both “so worried about catching coronavirus”, though they are not displaying any symptoms.

“But I’m thinking if we do get it then the chances of us being okay are not good. It’s a big fear.”

The couple are also worried about family and friends at home, and are calling on the UK governemnt to organise rescue flights to get those stranded on the island home.

They have contacted loved ones at home and asked them to share their story, and urge the government to do something to help “thosands in same position”.