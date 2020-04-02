Top French Professor expert in Infectious Diseases develops amazing new drug treatment that stops the Coronavirus in just SIX days!





RENOWNED French research professor, Didier Raoult, has reported successful results from a new treatment for Covid-19, early tests suggest it can stop the virus from being contagious in just six days.

Consulted by the French government to research possible treatments of Covid-19, Professor Raoult is an infectious diseases specialist and head of the IHU Méditerranée Infection research centre.

He said that the first Covid-19 patients he had treated with the drug chloroquine had seen a rapid and effective speeding up of their healing process, and a sharp decrease in the amount of time they remained contagious.

Chloroquine – which is normally used mainly to prevent and treat malaria – was administered via the named drug, Plaquenil.

The treatment was offered to 24 patients, who were among the first to become infected in the southeast of France, and who had voluntarily admitted themselves to hospital for the process.





Patients were given 600 mcg per day for 10 days. They were closely monitored, as the drug can interact with other medication, and cause severe side effects in some cases.

Professor Raoult said: “We included everyone who was in agreement [to be treated], which was almost everyone. Two towns in the protocol, Nice and Avignon, gave us [infected] patients who had not yet received treatment.





“We were able to ascertain that patients who had not received Plaquenil (the drug-containing hydroxychloroquine) were still contagious after six days, but of those that had received Plaquenil, after six days, only 25 per cent were still contagious.”

Chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine have previously been used to treat coronavirus patients in China, in ongoing Covid-19 clinical trials.

bonjour et bienvenue à nos lecteurs français! hello and welcome to our French Readers!

For our French readers or our English audience that understand French, I have included the Professor’s video which explains the science behind the breakthrough.