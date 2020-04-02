Strike put on hold





STAFF from Acciona, Calpe’s street-cleaning and rubbish collection concessionary, cancelled an indefinite strike called for Easter Week.

Prior to Covid-19 emergency they intended to start industrial action on April 6, after management refused to give them the two full rest-days stipulated in the agreement formerly signed by both parties.

“Faced with the events afflicting us all at present owing to Covid-19, and in order to guarantee our town’s essential services, the strike is postponed until the health emergency has been overcome,” the Acciona employees announced.

This is the second time that a threatened strike has been called off in Calpe as the Policia Local announced they would work overtime once more last month.

Instead of working to rule, officers announced that they wanted to guarantee





an effective service to the public during the coronavirus crisis.



