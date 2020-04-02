Spanish YouTuber in Malaga Films Himself Breaking Quarantine and Gets Into Trouble With Police





The National Police in Malaga have proposed a hefty sanction for the 30-year-old Spanish man who filmed himself breaching the quarantine rules and later posted it on YouTube.

WITH the intention of thoroughly enforcing the national State of Alarm, police officers come across a video of a ‘YouTuber’ on the social media platform who filmed himself breaching the obligations of the strict quarantine. In the video he clearly shows how he goes out to the street simply to take some photos which he later published online, giving his opinions regarding the measures adopted by the government and ‘disobeying his obligations as a citizen.’

After carrying out the appropriate checks, the officers identified the creator of the video, who apart from publishing it on YouTube to his 6,000 subscribers, he also posted it on various other social networks.

The National Police have specified that after locating the individual, the officers put in a report to sanction the offender by virtue of the application of the Royal Decree in force due to the State of Alarm.

The police force has reminded residents to comply with their obligation to stay at home and abide to the rules set out by the State of Alarm. At the same time, they have wanted to express their gratitude to all of those residents in Malaga ‘who responsibly fulfil the obligations of the quarantine and facilitate the work of the security forces.’



