Spanish Olympic gold medallist returns to former police career to help out on the frontline during Covid-19 pandemic





WORLD canoe champion Saul Craviotto has returned to his former job as a policeman to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Tokyo Olympics on hold, Craviotto, 35, asked if he could return to his career in the National Police force, and is now carrying out duties in Gijón, commending members of the public for showing “a good degree of responsibility with the confinement.”

Speaking to El Comercio, Craviotto said he is very comfortable doing his job as a police officer and thanked his colleagues for the warm welcome. “I can’t ask for more,” he said.

-- Advertisement --



The canoeist star, who belongs to the Catholic University (UCAM), has won four Olympic medals, and said he believes it is a “sensible” decision to postpone the Tokyo Games “despite three years of preparation.”

And he has sent a message on behalf of the Spanish delegation, saying: “We will work harder than ever because our country deserves to be happy.

“The decision to hold the Games in the summer of 2021 is the most sensible and correct given the situation we are living in worldwide.





“It is a hard stick because we have been preparing for that date for three years, but that is what it is about and the most important thing is health.”



