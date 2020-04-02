OAP Romeo and Juliet refuse to be kept apart by Coronavirus on Danish/German Border





EVER since the border crossing at Aventoft which separates Denmark from Germany has been closed, a boyfriend and girlfriend meet each day to chat, have lunch and a drink.

Inga Rasmussen is 85 and lives in Denmark whilst Karsten Tüchsen Hansen is 89 and they have been friends for two years but never expected to be kept apart in this way and although they call each other on the phone, they bring chairs from home so they can meet on a daily basis.

-- Advertisement --



Inga drives her car from home whilst Karsten has an ebike but neither seems too worried about the virus as neither wears gloves nor masks and they do pass items of food and drink across the border although they know they mustn’t hug.

When they meet, even if it is just for biscuits, they toast each other in coffee or some days Geele Köm, a local spirit similar to Aquavit.

They are already planning for the future so that they can get together properly when this is all over and possibly spend some time travelling together.





A true tale of love in the time of coronavirus.



