NHS Doctors make ‘life or death decisions’ as Coronavirus patients queue for Ventilators in UK Hospitals





Genocide in the NHS! – Coronavirus patients could have life-saving ventilators and equipment withdrawn if others with the virus are more likely to survive, according to new guidance issued to UK doctors.

NHS doctors could be forced to make ‘grave decisions’ and withdraw treatment should hospitals become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, the latest advice from the British Medical Association (BMA) states.

-- Advertisement --



Many of our elderly population likely fought and survived through two world wars and now they are likely to die, alone and frightened in a hospital bed through no fault of their own, disgusting!

The communities minister Robert Jenrick said yesterday that 30 ventilators will be delivered by the weekend and sent out to hospitals, the UK needs a minimum of 30,000 just to cope with the expected surge in cases in the next few weeks!

The government’s response? Build more mortuaries!!





The PM, Boris Johnson has admitted testing for the virus needs to “massively ramp up” after criticism of the government’s approach to it, a total of 2,352 people with Covid-19 are now confirmed to have died in the UK.

According to the new BMA guidance, doctors will face decisions “which means some patients may be denied intensive forms of treatment that they would have received outside a pandemic.”



