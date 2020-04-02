Mum found dead after going to ‘sleep off coronavirus symptoms’





A loving mother-of-two who said she just needed to sleep off her coronavirus symptoms was found dead by her son the following morning.

TRIBUTES have poured in for community volunteer Linda Tuppen, 66, from Astley Bridge, Bolton, who passed away on March 28 – just five days after she began to feel unwell. She is survived by her sons, Rob, 28, and James, 23, who also lost their father in 2008 and have been left devastated by their mum’s sudden death.

James was admitted to hospital the day after his mother passed away, also suffering with coronavirus symptoms. Linda had been caring for her son Rob, who contracted Covid-19 after returning from Krakow earlier in the month, before she fell ill herself.

She began complaining of a chest infection on Monday March 23. Her symptoms escalated to pain in her sinuses and she stayed in bed all day the following Thursday and Friday.

Her son, software engineer Rob, became so concerned for his mother he called 111. But Linda, a much-loved former teacher and nursery nurse, said she just wanted to sleep and refused to speak to them.





When Rob went to check on her the next morning he tragically found her unconscious.

Rob, 28, said: “I was in a panic, she was just lay there, and I shouted ‘mum, mum,’ but she didn’t answer.





“I was doing chest compressions until the ambulance came. I was still in the room when they came over and said she was gone.

“It’s devastating, we lost our father in 2008, so we’re pretty much on our own now.

“She was a kind, loving lady who adored me and James and would have done anything for us. She always used to say that we were her lives. She would do anything for anyone.”