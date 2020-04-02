Mother with Terminal Cancer Forced to Complete Bucket List from Home





A BRAVE young mother who has terminal cancer is looking to complete her bucket list from home, with the nation currently on lockdown.

Rhiannon Breen, 31, from Newport, South Wales, is planning on carrying out her bucket list from home as she fears that the current pandemic will see her spend the rest of her life in isolation.

She wants to make the most of her time and is planning on moving Christmas forward to Easter. Also, she is planning on bringing an aquarium into the home – which she was due to visit with her son, Max, for his birthday in July.

Rhiannon was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in August 2019. She had attempted to attack the disease with aggressive chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Unfortunately, the disease has now spread to her lungs, bones and brain.

In March of this year, Rhiannon was given just three months to live so she began planning out her bucket list. However the plans were put in doubt after the coronavirus outbreak and she found herself considered extremely vulnerable.





She aims to keep spirits high and carry out the list from home by moving Christmas forward to Easter weekend, bringing the aquarium she was due to visit with Max for his birthday in July to him at home, and writing letters and cards for her children to read when she is no longer here.



