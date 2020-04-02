Medicalised Trains in Spain Remain on Standby to Transport Patients Across the Country Whenever Necessary





THE Minister of Transport and Mobility, Jose Luis Abalos has assured that the Spanish government has medicalised trains at the ready in the case that patients must be transported from one autonomous community to the other.

This is an option the government has been considering to alleviate hospitals in the communities which are worst affected by the coronavirus, as many of the wards and medical centres are on the brink of collapse.

The ever-increasing rhythm of this pandemic has accelerated in recent weeks as worldwide cases expect to reach a million soon. According to official sources, the number of worldwide coronavirus cases has now reached 940,000, with over 47,000 deaths worldwide as a result of a pandemic which has already affected 180 countries and has forced nations to adapt extraordinary measures to confront the virus.