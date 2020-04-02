Mallorca court denies Spanish King’s disgraced brother-in-law twice monthly weekend jail release





PALMA’S provincial court has denied King Felipe’s disgraced brother-in-law Iñaki Urdangarin permission to be allowed out of prison two weekends a month.

The Mallorca court’s decision revokes the earlier decision of a Prison Supervision court judge to concede the benefit to the king’s sister’s husband.

Urdangarin is serving a five-year, 10-month sentence for corruption at a women’s prison in Brieva in Avila.

In reaching its decision, the Palma court took into account the fact that the former Spanish handball champion is serving his time in special ‘isolation,’ that he has only done a quarter of his time behind bars and that he already has permissions and time outside. The ruling views giving Urdangarin new concessions as ‘premature.’

The decision cannot be appealed against.





Urdangarin married Princess Cristina in 1997. The couple have four children.



