Local Police in Malaga Catch Young Man on the Street Four Times Without a Justifiable Reason to Be Out





Local Police officers in Malaga have sanctioned the same individual on at least four different occasions, for being outside without a justifiable reason.

THE culprit has been identified as a 24-year-old man from Malaga who had been caught by the police at least four times outside of his home without a justifiable cause during the strict measures of quarantine imposed by the government.

The first intervention took place three days after the State of Alarm was called, on March 17 at 7.10pm, when the police informed the young man that he must stay at home unless he had a legal and justifiable reason for being outside, to which he responded that he “would not stay at home every day.”

That same day, only a few hours later, at 9.00pm he was sanctioned again by Local Police officers in Malaga for roaming the streets without a justifiable reason.

Two days later, at around 10.30pm he was once again reported by the Local Police in Malaga for the same reason, however, this time when he saw the police he tried to run away but he was intercepted and fined for a third time but he gave the same answer to the officers, that he wouldn’t “stay at home every day.”





The last incident occurred on March 28 at 11.20pm when Local Police officers located him in the La Palmilla neighbourhood. This time he was on the streets drinking alcohol with another person and once again, he was sanctioned for not abiding to the quarantine rules.

Due to this individual’s disobedience and non-compliance with the State of Alarm, the Local Police have brought the facts to the attention of the judicial authority so that they can keep this in mind if the individual repeats this behaviour.





Since March 16 the Local Police in Malaga have reported and sanctioned a total of 1,829 people for not abiding to the preventative measures set in place by the State of Alarm declared as a result of the coronavirus.