Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT





ACCORDING to the latest Worldometer statistics (at 00.30 GMT today), 935,581 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (Covid-19) around the world to date, compared to 858,127 yesterday.

Of today’s total, 694,115 people are currently infected, of which 35,478 (5 per cent) are in critical condition. Out of the remaining 241,466 cases, 194,260 have recovered or have been discharged, however, 47,206 have died from the disease.

The US continues to be the country in the world with the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 215,003, followed by Italy (110,574) and Spain (104,118).

The US registered the most new cases today (26,473), followed by Spain (8,195) and Germany (6,173).

The US also registered the most deaths today (1,049), followed by Spain (923) and Italy (727).








