Jobless on Costa Del Sol reach record highs amid Covid-19





The coronavirus crisis left 30,234 more people without jobs on the Costa Del Sol last month, according to Spain’s Ministry of Employment. The total number of unemployed in Malaga reached a record high of 183,720 at the end of March, representing 10% of the country’s total unemployed.

The majority of job losses were as a result of many businesses having to shut their doors as a result of the country’s lock down, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sector. Around 21,917 of these job losses were in the service sector, 5,883 and in construction, 1,111 in industry and 568 in agriculture.

Malaga recorded the most job losses in the country after Seville last month. In fact Malaga registered triple the amount of job losses registered in Madrid (10,864) and almost double the amount of Barcelona (16,708) and Valencia (17,876).







