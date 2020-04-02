Italy Sees Nurse Kill Girlfriend Over False Covid-19 Scare





AN Italian nurse has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend after claiming that she had given him the Covid-19 virus.

Antonio De Pace, 28, confessed to police in Sicily that he had strangled 27-year-old Lorena Quaranta.

Reports suggested that he subsequently attempted to commit suicide before he was found by the police.

When he was questioned by detectives, De Pace allegedly claimed: “I killed her because she gave me coronavirus.”

Investigators, however, found both the suspect and victim had tested negative for the virus.





Quaranta was described by a regional newspaper as a “passionate and brilliant student who was in her final year of medical studies at the University of Messina.”

De Pace was known in the area because he carried out home visits.





Quaranta had recently posted on her Facebook page about the overwhelming challenges that Italy’s medical workers are facing.

“Now more than ever we need to demonstrate responsibility and love for life. You must show respect for yourselves, your families and the country,” she wrote.