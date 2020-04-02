Is Making Trips to the Supermarket for just Booze Essential?





Shopping for just alcohol may seem like a luxury, or perhaps non-essential. However, for some, it is required to avoid suffering withdrawal symptoms, or DTs. With Alcoholics Anonymous meetings also postponed at this time, spare a thought for those with dependency issues during lock-down

THE powers that be are advising we must only make essential journeys outside of home. With further restrictions being placed on the nation this week, regarding non-essential workers, and a possible extension to lockdown dates imminent, supermarket shopping, trips to the pharmacy, or briefly walking your dog, remain acceptable. However, what if your trip to the supermarket is just to pick up a bottle of gin, or a few beers? One EWN reader in Marbella, told us how they were stopped by Local Police, on a return walk from a local supermarket, and questioned. Despite clearly carrying shopping bags, he was asked to produce the receipt, for the officer’s inspection. It is advised that you hold on to all the receipts, to produce for police, if required. On this occasion, the receipt was checked, as were the shopping bags, which contained three bottles of wine, a litre of vodka, some mixers and a packet of peanuts. Police officers were puzzled as to how the contents of the bags could be deemed ‘essential’ items.

The man embarrassingly explained that he had an addiction to alcohol, and for him these items were very much daily essentials. He explained that without them, he could suffer from delirium tremens, more commonly known as DTs. Symptoms of DTs include vivid hallucinations, shaking, sweating, confusion, racing heart, and high blood pressure. While lockdown continues, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are currently unavailable, leaving an already vulnerable section of society without a support system, therefore at risk of sliding back into addiction. Clearly, it’s a fine line as to what is essential, and to whom. During these uncertain times, it seems that this sort of shopping can be classed as essential. On this occasion, the police officers advised the man to get home quickly and stay there.