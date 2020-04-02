



GROUP of Spanish businessmen create 3D adaptor that allows double use of ventilators in Benidorm hospital during Coronavirus crisis

A Y-shaped piece created by Encuentros Empresariales, a group of entrepreneurs from the Marina Baixa, has invented a solution so that the ICUs of hospitals can simultaneously use a respirator on two patients affected by Covid-19. The piece, made with a 3D printer, was successfully used at the IMED Levante Hospital in Benidorm last week after three days of testing.

Sources from Encuentros Empresariales pointed out this Wednesday that “we have manufactured a little more than a hundred pieces that are already being distributed in the hospitals of the region and of several autonomous communities that have asked us to see their effectiveness through Social Networks.”

Regarding the piece created and manufactured by this business group, the Benidorm hospital explained that “produced with 3D printers, it allows double the capacity of respirators by bifurcating the exhalation and inhalation tubes through which this type of apparatus works. The objective of this initiative is to expand the resources available for patient care in the face of the health crisis that our country is experiencing, originated by Covid-19,” with which “when applying this piece, each respirator can be used by two patients at once and double the ICU’s assistance.”

Encuentros Empresariales is a group of almost 100 businessmen from the Marina Baixa who decided to collaborate by making protective material for health centres.

In addition to the air bifurcators for the respirators, the group has made some 2,000 protective screens with PVC and acetate that have given very good results and have been delivered to various hospitals. They also donated 5,000 masks in collaboration with the Lodi Group of Elda who also donated 10,000 units, and gowns made with strong bin bags are already being used in health centres and Comarcal de La Villajoyosa and IMED hospitals Levante, in addition to other health centres in almost all of Spain.



