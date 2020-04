THE number of coronavirus cases in Almeria has gone up again.

There are 28 more confirmed infections in the province today Thursday than yesterday, according to the most up-to-date Junta de Andalucia figures.

In all 290 people have tested positive.

Of these 129 are hospitalised and 19 are in intensive care.

There has been one Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours, putting the fatality total at 18.





There is one piece of good news though: 22 people have made a full recovery, up from 14 on Wednesday.