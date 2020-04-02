Gibraltar may have suffered its first death from Covid-19 as post-mortem results awaited





THE Government of Gibraltar has released the news that a male aged between 55 and 60 died in the early hours of this morning (April 2), possibly as a result of coronavirus Covid-19.

The deceased had been self-isolating at home after a making a call to the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) special number 111 three days ago.

-- Advertisement --



He called again last night at approximately 11.45pm to say he was suffering from shortness of breath, which is a symptom of the virus and an ambulance was despatched immediately.

On arrival, he was found by paramedics to be suffering from cardiac arrest and attempts to resuscitate him at home and at A&E were unsuccessful.

Although the death appears to be a result of the cardiac arrest, the symptoms reported by him suggest that that this death may have been Covid-19 related.





More will be known following the results of a swab test and subsequent post-mortem.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo commented: “Everyone will be heartbroken to see this cruel disease may have taken its first Gibraltarian victim, although this cannot yet be confirmed. I am greatly saddened to have to make this announcement.





“We will await the results of the swab test for the deceased before we are able to confirm whether or not this is a case of a death arising from or with Covid-19 and will inform the public of the result.

“Every citizen must observe the rules of our lockdown. Social distancing is important. It is designed to save lives and to support our GHA personnel so that they can take care of each of us who might need their care when we need it.

“No matter what the cause of death may ultimately be, the Government extends its condolences and the condolences of the People of Gibraltar to the family and friends of the deceased.”