Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 89, to become a father AGAIN





FORMULA 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a dad for the fourth time.

The 89-year-old’s told Swiss newspaper Blick his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, is pregnant, as the pair self-isolate at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “Yes, it is due in the summer. Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!”

The baby boy is due in July and will be the billionaire businessman’s first son.

Mr Ecclestone, a grandfather-of-five, will be just weeks short of his 90th birthday at the time of the new arrival.





The baby boy will be Ecclestone’s fourth child, having had a daughter Deborah (65) with first wife Ivy Bamford, as well as reality TV star duo Tamara (35) and Petra (31) with second wife Slavica Radic.