Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 89, to become a father AGAIN

FORMULA 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a dad for the fourth time.
The 89-year-old’s told Swiss newspaper Blick his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, is pregnant, as the pair self-isolate at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
He said: “Yes, it is due in the summer. Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!”
The baby boy is due in July and will be the billionaire businessman’s first son.
Mr Ecclestone, a grandfather-of-five, will be just weeks short of his 90th birthday at the time of the new arrival.
The baby boy will be Ecclestone’s fourth child, having had a daughter Deborah (65) with first wife Ivy Bamford, as well as reality TV star duo Tamara (35) and Petra (31) with second wife Slavica Radic.
Eccelstone and Brazilian marketing director Fabiana, who is 45 years his junior, married in 2012 at his ski chalet in Switzerland. ‘Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy,’ she told Blick.