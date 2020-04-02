Firefighters Use Crane to Lift Obese Person with Coronavirus from Flat





Firefighters in London had to use an aerial ladder to retrieve an obese person who is believed to have coronavirus.

THE rescue workers were seen wearing protective face masks fitted with air filters as they collected the patient from a second floor window at a block of flats.

-- Advertisement --



Once the patient reached ground level, they were delivered to hazmat-suited paramedics.

After the operation, firefighters removed their helmets, face masks and boots for immediate decontamination, while their tunics and leggings were double-bagged and sent for cleaning.





Part of Uxbridge Road in Shepherds Bush, West London, had to be closed for the operation, which involved all three emergency services.

The ambulance service called the fire brigade for help at 4.01pm and they remained at the scene until 5.55pm.





The patient is believed to be obese, which would make them vulnerable to more severe symptoms relating to coronavirus.

It comes as the number of confirmed UK cases his 29,474 with 2,352 deaths.