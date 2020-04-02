



Elon Musk’s SpaceX cite security concerns with Zoom conferencing app

THE space exploration and technology agency owned by Elon Musk, SpaceX, have sent an email to employees to discourage the use of the zoom video conferencing app, citing “significant security and privacy concerns”.

“It is our understanding that many of you have used this tool for conferences and meetings. Please use e-mail, messages or phone calls as an alternative means of communication,” can be read in the e-mail obtained by Reuters.

Zoom has experienced a spike in popularity thanks to the COVID -19 outbreak, but at the same time that more and more people are using it, the number of warnings regarding the security of the app has increased.



