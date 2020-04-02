Duchess Camilla’s Ex-husband Andrew Catches Coronavirus from Cheltenham Festival





Andrew Parker Bowles has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and believes he contracted it after attending the Cheltenham festival.

THE Duchess of Cornwall’s ex-husband is one of many that have displayed symptoms of coronavirus after controversially attending the event in Cheltenham.

-- Advertisement --



The festival took place just two weeks before the nation entered lockdown, with the majority of sporting events already cancelled.

Brigadier Parker Bowles, 80, was seen in close contact with members of the Royal Family including Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall in Gloucestershire.

Despite concerns about the illness, Zara was seen hugging, kissing and shaking hands with other racegoers – while her husband Mike posed for pictures with fans.





Parker Bowles has stated that he ‘felt pretty bloody awful’ with the infection and its symptoms and left him sleeping twice as long as normal.

He said: “I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on.





“I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal.”