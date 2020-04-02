Domestic violence Calls to 016 in Spain increase by 18 per cent during the Covid-19 Lockdown





The Spanish Ministry of Equality reported yesterday that calls to 016, the number female victims call when they experience domestic abuse, have increased 18 per cent from March 14 to 29 compared to the same fortnight of last February.

THE State of Alarm has locked women and families at home, 24 hours a day, sexist violence has increased gradually and significantly and has also revealed an increase in the number of children that suffer assaults at home.

-- Advertisement --



There are 521 more calls, reaching 3,382 in these two weeks. Experts have reiterated their fear that gender-based violence will increase at this time, but also warn of the risk that children are running.

Psychologists from the Anar Foundation, which manages the helpline for minors, warn of the vulnerability of children: from March 23 to 31, they attended 311 cases and detected 195 serious ones, of the latter, four out of 10 suffer violence.

The risk increases with confinement and the data shows an increase in the requests for help from women victims of male violence. The calls to 016 are a toll-free number that do not leave a trace on the bill, during these first two weeks of the lockdown these increased by 12 per cent.



