Dog walkers shot at by balcony vigilante arrested at his Costa Blanca home in Spain





POLICE arrested a BB-gun wielding 53-year-old for threatening to shoot dog walkers from his balcony in Valencia.

For several days, the Spaniard reportedly screamed and shouted at passers-by, particularly those exercising their dogs, while shooting at signs and pigeons and into the street.

Neighbours called the National Police when they saw “him shooting at people” and when officers arrived at his flat, they managed to convince him to hand over the pellet gun, along with another and ammunition.

-- Advertisement --



Fortunately nobody was hurt.