Cystic Fibrosis sufferers across the UK start to receive the “wonder drug” and reveal how well it makes them feel normal

Cystic Fibrosis sufferers reveal how fantastic new “Wonder drug” works
The nasty life threatening condition Cystic Fibrosis that potentially reduces an average life expectancy of just 30 years old in the past may just have been resolved allowing sufferers to live a normal life expectancy.
Commonly known as CF, selected sufferers across the UK have started to receive a new wonder drug that’s been launched and the effects seem to make a massive difference to peoples lives and seems to work with immediate effect.
You may as a reader recall Josh Llewellyn-Jones who we reported on last year as he trained in Spain before attempting to break another world record, yesterday he received the new drug and said on Facebook the following:
The drug eventually arrived after much campaigning across the UK and the NHS eventually struck a deal with the drug suppliers, with the cost of the treatment being reported to be 100,000GBP per year per patient.
23 year old CF sufferer Gareth Chivers from Cardiff told the Euro Weekly News how he’s been on the drug for a week now and the massive effect it has had on his life:
” It feels like a miracle, after 3 days I felt a totally different person, normally I have to have physio 3 to 4 times a day, waking up coughing and spewing out all the mucus, but now it’s literally all gone, I wake up feeling normal, no coughing, no out of breathe, nothing, I have to be very strict on the timing of the tablets to get maximum effect but this is like having a new life and hopefully now I will live a far longer normal life just as everyone else”