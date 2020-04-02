Cystic Fibrosis sufferers across the UK start to receive the “wonder drug” and reveal how well it makes them feel normal





Cystic Fibrosis sufferers reveal how fantastic new “Wonder drug” works

The nasty life threatening condition Cystic Fibrosis that potentially reduces an average life expectancy of just 30 years old in the past may just have been resolved allowing sufferers to live a normal life expectancy.

Commonly known as CF, selected sufferers across the UK have started to receive a new wonder drug that’s been launched and the effects seem to make a massive difference to peoples lives and seems to work with immediate effect.

-- Advertisement --



You may as a reader recall Josh Llewellyn-Jones who we reported on last year as he trained in Spain before attempting to break another world record, yesterday he received the new drug and said on Facebook the following:

“I’m actually crying writing this and for once, I’m skipping April fools!

Me and my family have been campaigning for cystic fibrosis pretty much all my life. Even though I love a challenge, I always knew that reaching 32 was never guaranteed.

I’ve just received a package that could be life changing for me. Even though I’m pretty fit and healthy, I’ve always wondered what it must be like to breathe with a working set of lungs.

I’m hoping these drugs get me one step closer to that. The future looks so bright for children with cystic fibrosis all over the world and I’m so happy to have witnessed and experienced this day.

To everyone who’s helped me reach this day, thank you. To all those incredible people who campaigned for these drugs to be available on the NHS, thank you! I’m off to add 2 more tablets to my daily 50 and I’ll keep my fingers crossed that these things help me become even fitter”

Josh then spoke to the Euro Weekly News and said:

“I’ve fought and dreamed of this day for my whole life, this is going to be hopefully life changing, I wasn’t the first to receive as I requested that personally as I didn’t want people to think I was selected first just because of my OBE and my campaigning and fund raising,I have spoken to a few who received it last week and they have reported a massive difference, hopefully it will be the same for me now I start taking them, I wish everyone well with the new drug”

The drug eventually arrived after much campaigning across the UK and the NHS eventually struck a deal with the drug suppliers, with the cost of the treatment being reported to be 100,000GBP per year per patient.





23 year old CF sufferer Gareth Chivers from Cardiff told the Euro Weekly News how he’s been on the drug for a week now and the massive effect it has had on his life:

” It feels like a miracle, after 3 days I felt a totally different person, normally I have to have physio 3 to 4 times a day, waking up coughing and spewing out all the mucus, but now it’s literally all gone, I wake up feeling normal, no coughing, no out of breathe, nothing, I have to be very strict on the timing of the tablets to get maximum effect but this is like having a new life and hopefully now I will live a far longer normal life just as everyone else”



