Covid-19 deaths & new cases surge again on Spain’s Costa Del Sol after day of respite





Malaga registered seven new deaths and 115 more people diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19) yesterday (Wednesday). Yet on Tuesday, with just one death and only 28 people diagnosed with the disease, it appeared as though the numbers were finally falling.

The total number of infected with the disease in the province of Malaga has soared to 1,464 people infected, with more than 815 people hospitalised, of which 65 are in intensive care units.

The increase was also registered at a regional level with Andalusia accounting for 60 deaths, taking the death toll to 308. There are also 574 more people infected with the disease, taking the new total to 6,392 of people infected across the region.

Malaga continues to be the province with the most confirmed cases in the region, followed by Sevilla (1,119), Granada (1,061), Cordoba (661), Jaen (661), Cadiz (539), Almeria (251) and Huelva (177).



