Country Star Dolly Parton Is Donating a Million Dollars for Covid-19 Fight





COUNTRY music legend Dolly Parton is to give a million US dollars for Covid-19 research.

Parton is donating the money to the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for research and support into the coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



“My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton shared in a social media post.

“I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”

Parton joins a list of music celebrities to offer their help, with singer Rihanna recently revealing that she was donating $5 million to relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.





A total of $700,000 of that money was ring-fenced to the purchase of ventilators for her home country Barbados.



