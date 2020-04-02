Country Star Dolly Parton Is Donating a Million Dollars for Covid-19 Fight

COUNTRY music legend Dolly Parton is to give a million US dollars for Covid-19 research.
Parton is donating the money to the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for research and support into the coronavirus.
“My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” Parton shared in a social media post.
“I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations.”
Parton joins a list of music celebrities to offer their help, with singer Rihanna recently revealing that she was donating $5 million to relief efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of $700,000 of that money was ring-fenced to the purchase of ventilators for her home country Barbados.