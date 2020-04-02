Costa Blanca´s Torrevieja Royal Naval Association Supports Community





The Royal Naval Association(RNA) Torrevieja branch were recently able to make a series of donation presentations to local charities, before the State of Alarm rules took effect.

Individual cheque handovers took place to MABS Cancer Support in San Javier as well as the Torrevieja homeless charity Reach Out, and AFA Torrevieja Alzheimer´s.

Members vote every March at the RNA´s AGM on which charities will receive the donations, with a list of different beneficiaries each year.

Pictured is the presentation made to MABS outside their charity shop in San Javier.

The aim of the MABS group is to help all people affected by cancer through various ways including providing information and practical support, as well as residential assistance for cancer patients in need of respite or hospice care in a shared facility.



